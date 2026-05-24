Bhatt earns praise at Cannes Film Festival for embroidered outfit
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival, rocking a custom outfit that mixed traditional Indian embroidery with a modern twist.
She kept her jewelry simple but went bold with her makeup, earning lots of praise for her look that felt both fresh and rooted in culture.
Bhatt spotlights Indian cinema, women's roles
Alia used her Cannes moment to highlight Indian cinema globally, saying, "Cannes is not just about fashion; it's about celebrating the art of storytelling through films."
She also joined talks on how women's roles in cinema are evolving.
Her presence struck a chord: fans loved seeing her represent India, and clips from the festival quickly went viral online.