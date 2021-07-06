'Bhediya' not a werewolf film, says writer Niren Bhatt

Upcoming Horror comedy film Bhediya, headlined by Varun Dhawan, is not just a werewolf movie, says its writer Niren Bhatt who promises to deliver a unique Hindi film of an international standard. The aim is to depict a never-seen-before world to the audience in the upcoming film, said Bhatt, known for his work in films like Bala and Made in China.

Film

'Bhediya' is a visual film: Bhatt

"Bhediya is a visual film. We created so many visuals, this is how the creature would look and this is how the conversion would happen. We have tried to create a film which would stand out internationally in this genre," Bhatt said. "The effort was to create something unique and path-breaking," the screenwriter told PTI in an interview.

Horror-comedy

'Bhediya' would be part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe

"It is not a werewolf film, it is a completely different genre that we are trying to define in Hindi cinema," Bhatt added. Backed by producer Dinesh Vijan, Bhediya is said to be part of his horror-comedy universe comprising Stree and Roohi. Bhatt also said that he was toying with the idea of Bhediya for a year.

Story

'Bhediya' is inspired by fairy tales, legends from Arunachal Pradesh

The makers released the teaser of the film, also starring Kriti Sanon, earlier this year. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is expected to arrive next year. Like Stree and Roohi, Bhediya too has its roots in popular folklore. The story is inspired by fairy tales and legends from Arunachal Pradesh where the film is shot.

Quote

Film also addresses the discrimination faced by Northeast people: Bhatt

"I was writing about a culture (the Northeastern culture) I didn't know about," Bhatt, 42, said. But the writer said he has attempted to address the discrimination faced by the people of the Northeast while incorporating comedy, supernatural, and adventure as elements in the film.

Location

First film to be short entirely in Arunachal Pradesh: Bhatt

"The location plays a crucial role in storytelling," Bhatt said, adding Arunachal Pradesh served as the perfect setting for Bhediya, which is set in the jungles of the state. "We studied the whole place during our stay, rewrote the script, and began shooting. It is the first film to be shot entirely in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

Information

Bhatt's two shorts for 'Ray' currently streaming on Netflix

The writer is currently basking in the success of his two shorts—Abhishek Chaubey-directed Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa and Vasan Bala's Spotlight—which he adapted for the Netflix anthology series Ray based on master filmmaker Satyajit Ray's stories.