'Bhishmar' on Prime Video and Sun NXT scores 7.6/10 IMDb

Sreenivasan and Unnikrishnan lead 1-night drama

Set during one intense night, the story follows Murugan (Dhyan Sreenivasan) and Aravind (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) as their unexpected meeting sets off a chain of dramatic events mixing love and danger.

The cast also features Indrans, Divya Pillai, and more familiar faces.

If you're into action with real heart and want to stream something fresh, this could be your next pick.