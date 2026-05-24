'Bhishmar' on Prime Video and Sun NXT scores 7.6/10 IMDb
Entertainment
Bhishmar, the Malayalam action-drama from East Coast Vijayan, just landed on Prime Video and Sun NXT after its March 20 theatrical release.
The film stands out for its unique storytelling and emotional punch, earning a solid 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.
Sreenivasan and Unnikrishnan lead 1-night drama
Set during one intense night, the story follows Murugan (Dhyan Sreenivasan) and Aravind (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) as their unexpected meeting sets off a chain of dramatic events mixing love and danger.
The cast also features Indrans, Divya Pillai, and more familiar faces.
If you're into action with real heart and want to stream something fresh, this could be your next pick.