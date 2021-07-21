Bhoomi Shetty makes film debut with Kannada movie 'Ikkat'

Bhoomi Shetty is a known figure in South television scene and also featured in the Kannada edition of the show 'Bigg Boss'

Actor Bhoomi Shetty, who makes her film debut with the Kannada movie Ikkat, says her aim for her professional career is to have a rich filmography filled with unique and exciting characters. Shetty is a known figure in the South television scene, courtesy of her appearance in the long-running serial Ninne Pelladatha. Here is more.

Details

She also featured in Kannada edition of 'Bigg Boss'

The 23-year-old actor, who hails from the coastal town of Kundapura in the Udupi district of Karnataka, also featured in the Kannada edition of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. With Ikkat, which means a difficult situation in Kannada, Shetty takes a plunge into the world of film acting. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Quote

I'm open to all kinds of roles: Shetty

"I would like to be an open book with no boundaries. I want to play unique characters in films that would inspire people. I'm open to all kinds of roles as I don't want to limit myself," Shetty told PTI.

Film

Movie is set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic

Written and directed by Esham and Haseen Khan, Ikkat also features actor Nagabhushan. Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie revolves around an unhappy married couple, forced to stay together during the lockdown. The movie came to Shetty out of nowhere but she is confident that the audiences will be able to relate to its story.

Bhoomi Shetty

Every Indian couple will relate to the situation: Shetty

Shetty said, "I think every Indian couple will relate to the situation. It is a fun filled movie and I'm sure viewers will like it." "Ikkat was totally unexpected to me. When everybody was sitting at home and thinking that there is no way they could work, it came to me as a big surprise," she added.

Shooting

Film was shot last year with all the COVID-19 precautions

"Since the team shot it amidst the lockdown last year, they were careful with the safety of the crew," Shetty informed. "Every first thing is special and so is the case with Ikkat. It is a lockdown story and so we were very careful during the shooting. We shot it in a short period of time at one location," she said.