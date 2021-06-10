Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside
'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside

Priyanka Bansal
Jun 10, 2021
'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside
Anupam Kher will narrate 'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' documentary

Anupam Kher recently shared the teaser of the Discovery+ documentary Bhuj: The Day India Shook on his social media. The veteran actor will be anchoring the film that will talk about the earthquake that brought widespread death and destruction in Bhuj, Gujarat, in 2001. It will also have experts issue warning about other areas in the country that are prone to such catastrophic calamities.

Teaser

'Uttarakhand, Himachal are all ticking time bombs,' experts say

The teaser starts with haunting visuals from January 26, 2001, when the earthquake struck Gujarat and buildings collapsed like a house of cards, leading to over 20,000 deaths. We then hear Kher speak on the impact it had on the entire country, with experts saying how "Uttarakhand, Himachal are all ticking time bombs," and that the calamity was a "total system failure."

See the documentary's chilling teaser here

The documentary will have detailed accounts of the natural disaster

It ends with Kher asking if the cities are at all safe now. Not just the disaster, he will also touch upon the stories that gave us hope. Archival footage (videos, photographs, newspaper headlines), satellite images from the time of the incident, first-hand accounts from survivors, rescuers, journalists, photographers, and geologists have been featured in the piece. The documentary will premiere tomorrow on Discovery+.

'My heart goes out to every individual, every survivor, family'

Talking about his experience while narrating the documentary, the Saaransh actor said, "I can only imagine the kind of impact it might have had on the individuals who experienced it first-hand." "Narrating this premium documentary was an emotional journey for me and my heart goes out to every individual, every survivor, every family that was impacted by this unforeseen disaster," he added.

Feature film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' also in making

A feature film centered around Bhuj called Bhuj: The Pride of India is also in the making. But this one is set way back in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan war. The film stars Ajay Devgn alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and others. It was slated to hit theaters worldwide on 14 August 2020, but makers later decided to release it on Disney+Hotstar.

