'Bhuj: The Pride of India' finally gets a release date

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 08:00 pm

Ajay Devgn-led drama, based on 1971 war, is premiering on August 13

Makers have finally released the premiere date for Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The war movie will now get released on Vijay Diwas (August 13) on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. An informative video to introduce the premise and the characters was also shared while making this announcement. Ahead of its release, the trailer for Bhuj will drop on July 12.

Introductory clip: 'In these difficult times, courage was born'

The interactive clip began with the backdrop of a war scene set in Bhuj, Gujarat, in 1971, where Pakistan had launched Operation Chengiz Khan. It went on to narrate the ordeal Bhuj airfield went through. "In these difficult times, courage was born," read the words on the screen as we get a glimpse of Devgn as Indian Air Force officer Vijay Kumar Karnik.

Another Bollywood-style patriotic venture is incoming!

Next, we meet Sanjay Dutt as Ranchordas Pagi, Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha, Ammy Virk as Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz, along with Nora Fatehi as Heena Rehman and Sharad Kelkar as RK Nair. The graphics paint an honest picture of the "greatest battle ever fought" and we can expect a Bollywood-style patriotic war film. Users with VIP subscriptions on Hotstar can watch the movie.

'Catch true story of courage, valor, victory of 1971'

When entire airbase was reconstructed during ongoing Indo-Pak conflict

Reportedly, Devgn's character was an IAF Squadron Leader and Bhuj airport in-charge at that time, who had reconstructed the airbase with the help of 300 women from a nearby village. Directed and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is touted to have been based on "true story." Presented by Ajay Devgn Films and T-Series, it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and others.

Karnik was elated with Devgn playing him on screen

Back in 2019, when the project was in its nascent stage, Karnik had expressed his feelings about the casting. "I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character," the retired officer had said. Beginning shoot in 2019, the team suffered several delays because of the pandemic. However, targeting Independence Day weekend is the right choice, given the flavor of the movie.