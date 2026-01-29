Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken over her films flopping, asks fans to support "good content" Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how tough it is when movies like "Bheed" and "Afwaah" don't do well at the box office.

"It really breaks your heart when a film like 'Bheed' or 'Afwaah' doesn't do well." she said, urging people to actually show up for films that try something different: "If you want good content and a good film to be made, you've to watch that film. If you don't watch that film, then those films will not be made."