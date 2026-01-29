Bhumi Pednekar is heartbroken over her films flopping, asks fans to support "good content"
Bhumi Pednekar recently opened up about how tough it is when movies like "Bheed" and "Afwaah" don't do well at the box office.
"It really breaks your heart when a film like 'Bheed' or 'Afwaah' doesn't do well." she said, urging people to actually show up for films that try something different: "If you want good content and a good film to be made, you've to watch that film. If you don't watch that film, then those films will not be made."
Why does this keep happening?
Bhumi pointed out that smaller, critically acclaimed movies often get just a short run in theaters because of Friday openings and low turnout.
Hits driven by word-of-mouth—like "12th Fail"—are rare, while some films only find success later on streaming platforms (think "Laapataa Ladies").
She's hoping more filmmakers will push past mediocrity and take risks.
When things go really wrong
Her film, "The Lady Killer," with Arjun Kapoor, had it even rougher—it was released incomplete due to budget problems and barely made ₹60,000 from a ₹45 crore budget.
No OTT platform picked it up; it ended up free on YouTube.
As Bhumi put it: "It was an incomplete film that went out."