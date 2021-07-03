Home / News / Entertainment News / Bhushan Kumar announces biopic on Saroj Khan
Bhushan Kumar announces biopic on Saroj Khan

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 05:14 pm
Saroj Khan, a three-time National Award winner, passed away at the age of 71 last year on this day

On the first death anniversary of renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, film producer Bhushan Kumar has announced that he will be producing a biopic on the Bollywood veteran via his banner T-Series. Khan, a three-time National Award winner and Bollywood's first female choreographer passed away at the age of 71 last year on this day due to cardiac arrest.

In this article
Journey

Khan's journey deserves to be celebrated on celluloid: Kumar

During her over four-decade-long career, she choreographed over 3,500 songs, including Ek Do Teen from Tezaab, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta, Dola Re Dola from Devdas, and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met. Acknowledging the contribution of Khan in reviving the dance culture in Hindi cinema, Kumar said her journey in the movies deserves to be celebrated on celluloid.

Quote

She revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema : Kumar

"Saroj ji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker," he said.

Audience

Saroj ji brought audiences to the theaters: Kumar

"She brought audiences to the theaters who saw their favorite actors dancing to her steps," he added. "Saroj ji's journey that started as early as a three-year-old was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life," the producer said in a statement.

Biopic

Honored that the world can see her story: Raju

Her son Raju Khan is thrilled about the movie. "My mother loved dancing and we all saw how she dedicated her life toward that. I am glad I followed in her footsteps," her son said. "My mother was loved and respected by the film industry and it is an honor, of us, her family, that the world can see her story," he further said.

Film

Biopic will also focus on her personal life: Sukaina

"I am glad Bhushanji has decided to make a biopic on the graceful Saroj Khan," he said. Her daughter Sukaina said that the biopic will not only focus on her professional journey but also on her personal life. "We have closely seen her struggle and fight to become who she was," she said. The makers will soon announce the film's cast and crew.

Trending Topics