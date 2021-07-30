Home / News / Entertainment News / Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2022 with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan's movies
Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2022 with Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan's movies

Sushmita Sen
Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan to clash at box office during Sankranti 2022

Next year's Makar Sankranti (or Sankranthi in South) will see a literal Clash of the Titans, as several high-budgeted Telugu films will release that day. Today, Radhe Shyam makers confirmed that the Prabhas, Pooja Hegde- starrer will hit screens on January 14, 2022, during the festival of Makar Sankranti. It'll face stiff competition from a Mahesh Babu-film and a Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati venture.

Makers dropped a new poster featuring an all suited-up Prabhas

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and backed by UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi (produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar), Tamil and Malayalam. Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan round up the cast. Along with the release date announcement, makers also dropped Prabhas's poster, where he's all suited-up, holding a briefcase, and donning a worried look.

Who will win the battle of numbers next year Sankranti?

Apart from this upcoming movie, the box office will see three other Tollywood superstars locking horns. As per a Twitter post by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Kalyan and Daggubati's untitled film are also slated to release on the same weekend. This has made netizens extremely excited. But, who will win the battle? Only time will tell.

Babu and Kalyan's films also have strong and popular co-stars

Sarkaru Vaari Paata also features Keerthy Suresh, who has bagged National Film Award in the Best Actress category for her performance in Telugu flick, Mahanati, a 2018 release. Further, Kalyan-Daggubati's movie, which has been titled PSPK Rana Movie for now, is the former's 29th project. If the BO clash news stands ground, Daggubati and Prabhas will fight it out again, after Baahubali.

Tamil actor Vijay's 'Beast' might also release the same day

Also, the Sankranti weekend treat just got bigger and better! Apart from these three big films, second week of next year's January might also welcome Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Beast. Interestingly, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial stars Hegde, who is the leading lady in Radhe Shyam as well. Anirudh Ravichander has composed its music. There has been no official announcement yet made regarding its date.

