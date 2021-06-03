Which celebrities are being considered for 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Parth Samthaan, Disha Vakani, Rhea Chakraborty, Mohsin Khan to be a part of 'Bigg Boss 15'?

Bigg Boss, which has been one of the longest-running reality shows on Indian television, is scouting contestants for its fifteenth edition. The show stays in news mostly for its controversies, and is again looking at getting celebrities who might be able to provide the desired masala. Reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty, Parth Samthaan, Disha Vakani and Mohsin Khan might enter the house this time.

Chakraborty might use 'BB' platform to clean her maligned image?

The Salman Khan-hosted show might be aiming to get Chakraborty due to her alleged involvement in the mysterious death of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. To recall, the Kedarnath actor's family has accused her of money laundering and abetting his suicide. She was arrested by the NCB in connection to the drugs angle being investigated, and was also mentioned in their chargesheet.

'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' actor Parth Samthaan and controversies are synonymous

Given the theme of the show and Samthaan's brush with numerous controversies, he seems a worthy inclusion. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor was reportedly in a relationship with his show producer Vikas Gupta, a Bigg Boss 11 contestant. After it went sour, he accused Gupta of molestation, defamation, non-payment of dues, and extortion. In 2017, Samthaan also got booked under POCSO act.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Mohsin Khan to participate too?

Mohsin Khan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, might also be a BB inmate. His break-up with co-star Shivangi Joshi was reported widely by media. Khan also created a stir when he walked out of YRKKH sets due to costume issues.

Reasons for consideration: Vakani's 'TMKOC' tiff, Dandekar's much-publicized breakup

TV actress Sanaya Irani, who recently backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi, is also said to be a contender for this season. Vakani, whose ouster from TMKOC still remains a raging topic, might make her small screen comeback with this Colors show. The much-publicized break up of VJ Anusha Dandekar with actor Karan Kundrra has also apparently made the producers approach her.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya approached to recreate Abhinav-Rubina magic?

Disha Parmar, who went as a guest inside the house in Season 14 to meet fiance Rahul Vaidya, might join as a contestant this time. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are also being considered, probably keeping in mind the attention Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik got, with Dilaik winning Season 14. Notably, no one has confirmed their participation, except Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda.