'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur opens up about body-shaming on the show Entertainment Dec 02, 2025

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur shared that fellow contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shamed her—a moment she described as "very personal" since she's faced body image struggles for years.

Even though she left the show for breaking a rule, fans appreciated how honest and strong she stayed throughout.