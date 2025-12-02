Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Ashnoor Kaur opens up about body-shaming on the show
After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur shared that fellow contestants Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri body-shamed her—a moment she described as "very personal" since she's faced body image struggles for years.
Even though she left the show for breaking a rule, fans appreciated how honest and strong she stayed throughout.
Speaking out and inspiring others
Ashnoor decided to talk about the incident publicly, hoping to encourage others dealing with similar insecurities.
Her openness struck a chord online—her reflective social media post after eviction got tons of support from fans and celebs alike, showing just how much her story resonated.