COVID-19: 'Bigg Boss Kannada' canceled mid-way, fans announce winner

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 12:21 pm

Makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada have decided to cancel the current season mid-way, right before Karnataka goes into full lockdown from today. The 14-day lockdown will see the complete shutdown of movies and serial shoots as well. Announcing the news, Colors Kannada executive said the call to cancel Bigg Boss 8 was "very difficult," but they were "satisfied with it."

Announcement

'Everybody will be informed about what's going on the outside'

Taking to social media, Parameshwar Gundkal, Cluster Business Head of Colors Kannada, recently penned a note. He said he was "emotionally overwhelmed" to look at the happy faces of the house inmates who were "unaware" of the COVID-19 situation outside. Stating they were "safe" and "isolated," he added, "Everybody will be informed about what's going on the outside, and they will be brought out."

Instagram Post

Colors Kannada shared an official note about the development

Sudden ending

'We are satisfied with the decision (to call off)'

The makers narrated how the show was a result of the "effort of hundreds of people" and it was all getting hampered now. "Even though it was a very difficult decision to make, we are satisfied with it," Gundkal concluded. As per the post, the remaining contestants are going to be called out and they will eventually be sent to their homes safely.

Public demand

Fans want makers to announce Prashanth Sambargi the winner

As soon as the news got public, fans of the show were divided online. While the majority supported the decision, many were unhappy at its abrupt ending. Soon requests cropped up for declaring Prashanth Sambargi as the winner. Netizens argued that Colors need not give monetary awards to anyone, but announcing a champion would bring the season its due closure. We'll wait for that.

Details

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, the show began airing in February

Hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, the immensely popular reality show began airing in February this year. Currently, there are eight participants inside the house, including Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Prashanth, and Nidhi. Previously, the superstar was missing from the show due to some illness. Even after he recovered, he remained unavailable for hosting, reportedly due to lockdown restrictions in the state.