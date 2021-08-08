'Bigg Boss OTT' premiere: Here's all you need to know

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 03:15 pm

Premiere of 'Bigg Boss OTT' is here! All we know about the Karan Johar-led reality show

The highly exciting prelude to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, Karan Johar-led Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere Sunday at 8:00 pm on Voot. Ahead of its launch, makers unveiled the inside look of the coveted house, while former contestants went live, reminiscing their old memories in the game. Before the madness inside the house begins, here's all you need to know.

Twitter Post

Watch KJo enter in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' style

Matchmaking?

Will Sima Taparia's entry mark a new twist?

One of the most puzzling clues about the upcoming show has been the entry of Sima Taparia (Indian Matchmaking) into the BB house. In a teaser clip, she was seen interacting with Bigg Boss. Her entry is supposed to drive the drama forward. Known to match Indian youths with distinct choices and tastes, what exactly will be her role here? We'll soon find out.

Setting

We got a house tour; new 'Stay Connected' room introduced

Voot posted a detailed look into the new house on its app. This time, the arena for all the action has been given a festive look, with decorations, dreamcatchers, and lights beautifully arranged. Interestingly, apart from the regular living room, patio, bedroom, kitchen, and confession room, there's a "Stay Connected" room fixed with a monitor. This will cater to the show's "LIVE 24*7" concept.

Promo

Johar got friend, 'Param Sundari' Malaika Arora's support

Earlier, when the filmmaker was asked if he gets a chance to be joined by friends inside the Bigg Boss house, who would he choose and Johar picked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora. Fulfilling his wish, Arora did arrive, albeit as a guest. As per the teaser clip, the dancer will sizzle the opening stage of the show by dancing on Param Sundari.

Rules

Top performers will get to compete in 'Bigg Boss 15'

For the unversed, the digital version will stream for six weeks with 12 contestants. The top performers will have the chance to be on the TV reality show next season. The episodes will be one-hour-long but the contestants would be under our (viewers') watch 24*7. You can catch former winners Prince Narula and Rubina Dilaik recall top moments from past seasons on Voot now.

Information

Here are the confirmed 12 participants in this digital season

While originally, only Laung Gawacha singer Neha Bhasin was confirmed as a contestant, gradually, all the names have been revealed. They include Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, Urfi Javed, Ridhima Pandit, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana, and Milind Gaba.