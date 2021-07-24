It's official! Karan Johar to host 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 04:11 pm

Popular reality show Bigg Boss will be back on August 8 with its digital version Bigg Boss OTT on streaming platform Voot. As reported earlier, Salman Khan is not the digital season's host and the latest update is that Koffee With Karan-host Karan Johar has been roped in for the task. Now, KJo will be seen sipping coffee with a house full of celebrities.

"Over The Top meets Over The Top," read an image shared by Johar on Instagram. He made the announcement Saturday in an Instagram post, writing: "Ok here I am !!! The host of #bigbossOTT @voot @vootselect #bigbossottonvoot all the fun, craziness and over the topness will be unleashed soooooon!!!! (sic)" Fans couldn't keep calm as they congratulated Johar by posting love and fire emoticons.

Johar initially confirmed the news to The Indian Express and said that he and his mother are "huge Bigg Boss fans." "For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT... it will surely be Over the Top. It's my mother's dream come true," he told the daily. He promised that this season will be more "sensational and dramatic."

Further, Johar talked about keeping the audience entertained in his own way. "I hope I can live up to the audience's and my friends' expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style and up the ante on the entertainment quotient," he said. After BB, he's likely to begin the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Before Johar was finalized, Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan's names were doing the rounds to fill the host's position. Shetty had reportedly turned down the offer. Even BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill were being considered. But, they instead landed a movie together on Voot. Khan, who will be back to host the TV edition, recently shared the BB OTT promo.

This time, the show's format will be a little different. The makers have added a "janta" factor, which means a commoner can decide contestants and their "stay, tasks and exit from the show." Talking about the same, Khan said in a statement, "The platform will see unparalleled interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more."