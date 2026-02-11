Biju Menon faces producer's ₹15L pay cut demand
The Producers's Association wants actor Biju Menon to pay ₹15 lakh to producer Anoop Kannan, alleging his absence from Nadanna Sambhavam's promo events caused a ₹25 lakh loss tied to reduced payment from a television channel.
They're considering cutting this amount from his current project's pay and have warned of non-cooperation if he doesn't agree.
Producer Kannan says Menon showed up for just 2.5 hours
Producer Kannan says actors are supposed to promote their films for 10 days, but Menon showed up for just 2.5 hours despite reminders.
This isn't the first time—earlier this month, FEFKA's B Unnikrishnan also called out Menon for skipping promotions and alleged it caused a ₹25 lakh loss.
Unnikrishnan earlier called out Menon for skipping promotions
Unnikrishnan had said that a leading actor in Malayalam cinema did not attend promotions and that he was referring to Biju Menon.
So far, Menon hasn't responded to these repeated allegations or the association's latest demand.