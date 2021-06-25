Home / News / Entertainment News / Billboard: After 'Butter,' BTS leader RM ranks high as composer
Billboard: After 'Butter,' BTS leader RM ranks high as composer

Sushmita Sen
Pallabi Chatterjee
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 04:38 pm
Billboard: After 'Butter,' BTS leader RM ranks high as composer
Billboard and BTS: ‘Butter' still No. 1, RM is high on composer’s chart

BTS is the current Billboard favorite. Their last English track Butter is still at No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100 music chart, for the fourth consecutive week. And now, recent reports say that their leader Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, has reached number 5 on Billboard Hot 100 Composers chart and number 7 on Hot 100 Lyricists chart on Billboard Japan.

Has 173 songwriting credits from KOMCA, youngest to achieve it

Also a rapper, RM is known for his poetic metaphors and deep lyrics. The 26-year-old Seoul-born is the youngest Korean artist to boast of 173 songwriting credits from KOMCA (Korean Music Copyrights Association). Numerous noteworthy BTS songs like Save Me, I Need You, Spring Day, Black Swan and many others have his touch. This feat was shared by Japan Billboard's official website.

'Butter' beats 'Dynamite' that ruled the charts for three weeks

Back to Butter, this isn't the first time BTS has been on top of the charts. Their previous track, Dynamite, was in that position for three consecutive weeks. Apparently, Butter is the 13th song after Aerosmith (1998) to achieve this milestone. It is reportedly the first Asian act to get this recognition. The band had also thanked their ARMY for this achievement on Twitter.

BTS thanked fans with a tweet

'Butter' sold '600,000 downloads in the US' this year

It broke several records, including the most streamed song in a day on Spotify. Also, it sold 600,000 downloads in the US this year, India.com reported. Billboard Charts Twitter post read, "Butter drew 12.5 million U.S. streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20."

Will 'Butter' help BTS bag Grammy for Best pop duo/group?

Upon release, Butter had surpassed 26mn views in less than two hours. BTS was nominated for Grammy Awards 2021 for their previous song, Dynamite, which crossed 1bn views on YouTube in a year. But, the band didn't win the award for Best pop duo/group performance. But looking at the success of Butter, fans are expecting that the septet might win the title this time.

