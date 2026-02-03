Billie, Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean's Grammy speeches were political statements Entertainment Feb 03, 2026

The 68th Grammy Awards weren't just about music—artists like Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny used their big moments to call out tough immigration policies.

Billie, after winning Record and Song of the Year, shared, "No one is illegal on stolen land," making her stance clear.

Bad Bunny, who took home Album of the Year, called for ICE officers to be removed and spoke about Puerto Ricans's struggles with identity and rights.

Olivia Dean also touched on her immigrant roots during her first Grammy win.