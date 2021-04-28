Billie Eilish's album 'Happier Than Ever' to drop in July

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 12:18 am

Billie Eilish is ready to dominate the music charts yet again!

The Grammy award winner announced her second album titled Happier Than Ever recently.

This comes right after the Grammy-sweeping debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which released in 2019.

The upcoming album will have 16 tracks, and guess what -- the title track will be out this Thursday!

Details

This is my favorite thing I've created, says Eilish

She announced the news on Instagram.

The post featured a photo of the album cover, where she is seen debuting blond hair look.

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created, and I'm so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish said, adding, "I've never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one."

Eilish debuts blond hair look, shares second album news

Information

Album to drop on July 30, music video teased too

The album will release on July 30 and it has all her fans extremely excited!

She and her brother Finneas O'Connell have penned all songs in Happier Than Ever, just like her debut album.

Eilish also shared a teaser with a snippet of the music video.

It shows her on a chair, with her back turned. Then, she hauntingly looks at the camera.

Here's the first teaser of 'Happier Than Ever'

Interview

'Happier Than Ever' wouldn't have happened if not for COVID-19

In February, Eilish had told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that the album wouldn't have happened if not for the pandemic.

"That doesn't mean it's about COVID-19 at all, it's just that, when things are different in your life, you're different. That's just how it is. So, I have to thank COVID-19 for that, and that's about it," she had said then.

Success

The night Eilish turned into a generational talent

The music sensation won five of the six awards for her debut album at the 2020 Grammys.

She got the music world's attention after winning the night's four biggest prizes - Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

This set the stage for her to become a generational icon.