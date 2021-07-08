Urmila Matondkar slams BJP leader for remarks on Dilip Kumar

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has hit out at BJP politician Arun Yadav after he claimed that screen icon Dilip Kumar, who passed away on Wednesday, used a Hindu name to earn money as an actor. One of India's finest actors who ruled the hearts of generations, Kumar was born Mohammed Yousuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan.

Death

Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness

To note, the legendary actor was rechristened as Dilip Kumar by Devika Rani, who was the head of the Bombay Talkies where he joined as an actor. Kumar, who died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness at the age of 98, was remembered by many on social media who called his demise an irreparable loss to the Indian cinema.

Controversy

Yadav courted controversy with his condolence message on Kumar's death

Yadav, the Haryana BJP IT cell and social media head, had courted controversy with his condolence message. "The death of Mohammad Yusuf Khan (Dilip Kumar), who earned money by keeping a Hindu name in the film world, is an irreparable loss to the Indian film industry! Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Hope God gives peace to the departed soul," Yadav wrote in Hindi.

Twitter Post

Quote

Sad to see someone trivializing Kumar's critically-acclaimed work: Matondkar

Reacting strongly to Yadav's tweet, Matondkar expressed her anguish as she wrote, "Shame on you," with a thumbs-down emoji. The 47-year-old actor-politician said it was saddening to see someone "trivializing" Kumar's critically-acclaimed body of work.

Social work

Kumar was a socially responsible person: Matondkar

"One needs to show dignity and class. He has done so many socially relevant films," Matondkar said, adding Kumar was also a "socially responsible person." "He helped the widows of soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war and did innumerable amount of social work," she said. Slamming Yadav's "double standards," she said he made the remark in the garb of offering his condolences.

Religion

Kumar was someone who was beyond any religion, says Matondkar

"Shame on...thinking like this. He (Yadav) needs to grow up. He needs to get the information correct," Matondkar said, adding Kumar was someone "beyond any religion." "There are so many Muslims who have taken Hindu names and vice versa but does it make us less? The fact should be how much of an Indian you are. He (Kumar) was indeed one," Matondkar added.

Information

Other Twitter users also slammed Yadav for his remarks

Yadav's tweet drew criticism from other Twitter users who called him out for his remarks. "Shame... How can you post something like this on someone's death," a tweet read. Another user said Kumar's contribution to Indian films trumps all such comments made in poor taste.