'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' begins shooting, team misses Chadwick Boseman

Jul 02, 2021
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' begins shooting, team misses Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther 2' starts production in Atlanta

Oscar-winning movie, Black Panther, was a blockbuster that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the lead. His untimely demise in August 2020 shocked everyone, including the makers, who put the idea of sequel on hold for a year. Now, the update is that Marvel has begun the filming in Atlanta, and will soon take fans to Wakanda again. Boseman, you will be dearly missed!

'It's clearly very emotional without Chad'

Talking to Variety, the Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said that filming the movie will be "very emotional without Chad." "But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," he concluded. To recall, Boseman had died of colon cancer.

Original cast will reprise their roles in 'Black Panther 2'

While director Ryan Coogler returns to helm Black Panther 2, the original cast will reprise their roles too, Feige confirmed. Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Daniel Kaluuya (W'Kabi), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), Florence Kasumba (Ayo), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda) would likely return from the original. Plot details are not revealed, but the movie is set to release on July 8, 2022.

Martin Freeman will also return in the sequel

Since the original characters are returning in the sequel, fans will heavily miss 21 Bridges actor. As a tribute, Marvel has decided not to recast T'Challa, not even through CGI. Meanwhile, Martin Freeman will reprise his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross. In an interview with BBC, the actor had said that he has read the script and he thinks "It's very good."

Boseman-starrer was the first Marvel movie to win an Oscar

The first part got released in 2018, and broke several records and won numerous awards. It earned $ 1.34 billion worldwide, becoming the first non-Avengers movie to garner so much business. Further, the superhero movie was the first MCU venture that won an Oscar. With seven nominations, the movie won trophies in categories like Best Costume Design, Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

Confirmed! Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' to have a theatrical release on Deepavali

