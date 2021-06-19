'Epic spy thriller': 'Black Widow' receives great early reviews

Early reviews for 'Black Widow' are here!

The only female Avenger from the original six, Black Widow, has finally come out with her standalone movie and the early audience verdict is dazzling. Scarlett Johansson in the titular role has impressed viewers, with Florence Pugh's Yelena as Natasha's sister getting a mandatory special mention. Before Black Widow drops in the theaters and Disney+ on July 9, here's a compilation of top reviews.

Details

'Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive, capably constructed'

We know Black Widow is a master in combat but only saw little glimpses of it until now. But no worries, the standalone movie is heavy on action! "Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed," wrote Variety's Courtney Howard. Meanwhile, writer/director Ben Mekler said he was "honestly blown away" by the "emotional story with great performance and a high-stakes chase scene."

Expectations

'One of the best MCU solo movies'

Some went as far as saying it was one of "Marvel's best solo movies," while its espionage thriller elements were compared to that of the Bond movies. "Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance... and a first-half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this," wrote IndieWire's Kate Erbland.

Chemistry

'Florence Pugh rules very hard; is definitely here to stay'

Another factor loved by the majority was Pugh and her equation with Johansson. "Florence Pugh rules extremely hard," wrote EW's Devan Coggan. Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com tweeted: "Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are brilliant...especially when they are together!" Going by another review, Black Widow indeed seems to be "a beautiful and long overdue tribute to Natasha Romanoff." Also, Yelena "is definitely here to stay."

Information

'Black Widow' traces events following 'Captain America: Civil War'

As MCU fans remember, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow died valiantly by sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame. The events of her solo piece take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War when Romanoff returns to her home in Russia. Notably, this is the first movie of Phase-4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It suffered multiple delays due to the pandemic.