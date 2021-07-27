Is 'Black Widow' coming to India within a fortnight?

'Black Widow' announces early digital release

Black Widow got released on July 9, to thunderous response, raking up some Rs. 2,345 crore worldwide. However, Indians weren't that lucky to witness Natasha Romanoff's action. But if recent reports are to be believed, the spy thriller will be available to us soon, in fact, within a fortnight. It might hit Disney+ Hotstar on August 10, 2021 in India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Premiere

When should the free premiering of 'Black Widow' ideally start?

Disney+ has not yet announced anything official about this, but usually, a new film begins free streaming three months after the original release date. So if calculated, October 6 seems to be the free beginning of Black Widow on the streamer. Also, if other Marvel movies are any indications, that time, Black Widow should include deleted scenes and bloopers, without any extra charge.

Add-ups

Bonus offered in the movie can be broken down into five parts: Bloopers, deleted scenes, filmmaker's introduction, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's sisterhood, and Go Big If You're Going Home featurette. It'll give a descriptive look at fun mishaps. Moreover, makers will make the audience delve deeper into the making. The building of characters and their training will also be discussed in the bonus.

Unseen

Deleted scenes to add extra bounce to the action thriller

In Black Widow, there are nine deleted scenes that can be featured in the bonus section: Grocery Shopping, Bike Chase, Gulag Fight, Smile, Come After Me, Walk and Talk, Widows in Training, Kiss, and Ohio. These scenes include fights, romance, quick visits, tense moments, and funny anecdotes too. We can also expect there to be a description as to why the scenes were deleted.

Success

While we wait for an official confirmation, let's see how much Black Widow has minted across the globe. Over the weekend, the film earned roughly Rs. 194 crore on its home turf, and made Rs. 108 crore outside the United States and Canada, where it is being showed in 48 territories. This, of course, excludes China, Indian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian markets.