BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history at the Golden Globes with bold new look Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Lisa from BLACKPINK just became the first Thai artist and K-pop star to present at the Golden Globes.

She turned heads by swapping her signature blonde for a deep chocolate-brown hair color—just a day before the event—and paired it with a sheer black Jacquemus gown and layered necklaces.