BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history at the Golden Globes with bold new look
Lisa from BLACKPINK just became the first Thai artist and K-pop star to present at the Golden Globes.
She turned heads by swapping her signature blonde for a deep chocolate-brown hair color—just a day before the event—and paired it with a sheer black Jacquemus gown and layered necklaces.
Style switch-up that got everyone talking
Lisa's darker hair and signature bangs, combined with her flowing gown, gave off what some articles described as "luxury villain energy."
This style shift isn't just about looks—it's another step in her evolution from K-pop idol to global fashion icon.
Why this moment matters
Lisa presenting at the Golden Globes is more than a fashion statement. It marks a big cultural moment, putting both her and Asian pop culture even more in Hollywood's spotlight.
Lisa shines on screen too
On top of her red carpet moment, Lisa has a role in The White Lotus Season 3.