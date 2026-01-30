BLACKPINK's Rosé becomes 1st K-pop soloist to perform at Grammys
BLACKPINK's Rose just made history—she'll be the first K-pop solo artist ever to perform at the Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy shared the news on January 30, with Rose set to hit the stage at LA's Crypto.com Arena on February 1.
You can catch it live on CBS and Paramount+.
Rose reacts—and fans go wild
Rose took to Instagram, sharing a candid team video call and writing, "I cannot believe my life. I am STILL trying to process everything." She thanked the Recording Academy, saying this moment means so much to her and many others.
Fans quickly flooded social media with excitement—one summed it up: "Finnalllyyy, seated for the K-pop queen!!"
'APT.' grabs 3 major Grammy noms
Rose's collab with Bruno Mars, "APT.," is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—making her the first Korean soloist to receive nominations in the Grammy general fields.
She'll share Grammy night with stars like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and Sabrina Carpenter.