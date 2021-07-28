Bob Odenkirk collapses on 'Better Call Saul' sets, immediately hospitalized

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 01:12 pm

Bob Odenkirk is the lead actor of 'Better call Saul'

Lead actor Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the sets of Better Call Saul and was rushed to the hospital immediately. A representative for the star informed that the 58-year-old actor was shooting in New Mexico for the sixth season of the AMC show, when this happened. It's unclear whether Odenkirk was conscious when he was being taken to the hospital. He's undergoing treatment currently.

Urgent need

Odenkirk was shooting at Sony lot in Culver City, California

Odenkirk was shooting at the Sony lot in Culver City, California, with other actors when this incident happened. In no time, he was surrounded by several crew members, who immediately called an ambulance at around 11:34 am. The cause of his collapse is not known yet. And, it is still not out whether Odenkirk is stable. Let's pray for him to get well soon.

Reaction

Fans flooded social media with prayers and wishes for Odenkirk

Fans freaked out after knowing about this and flooded social media with "get well soon" messages. One such user commented, "Oh no! Hope Bob Odenkirk is okay!! What is happening (with a sad emoji)." "He has provided all of us with so much amazing laughter, happiness and love we owe him all the healing energy we can spare," read another thoughtful tweet.

Twitter Post

'I don't know him, but he matters to me'

Life

Odenkirk won several awards for 'Better Call Saul'

Odenkirk and his wife

Odenkirk came to spotlight for portraying Saul Goodman, a crooked lawyer, in Breaking Bad. He then got his own show named Better Call Saul, for which he received four Emmy nominations in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category. The show debuted in 2015. He recently was seen in Nobody, which was received favorably. Married to Naomi Yomtov, they have two children.

Thought

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 to premiere in 2022

Better Call Saul season six will be its last season, which will premiere somewhere in the first quarter of next year. Both Peter Gould, the showrunner, and AMC, the broadcasting channel, confirmed that this season will have 13 episodes, instead of the usual 10. In an interview, Odenkirk had dropped hints that the show will end similar to how Breaking Bad culminated. Let's see!