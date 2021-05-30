Home / News / Entertainment News / From 'Lajja' to 'Fashion': Movies fueled by subliminal female friendships
Entertainment

From 'Lajja' to 'Fashion': Movies fueled by subliminal female friendships

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 10:06 pm
From 'Lajja' to 'Fashion': Movies fueled by subliminal female friendships
These Bollywood flicks were made better due to strong female friendships on-screen

Nothing is greater than a female supporting another, but many of our movies and especially TV soaps rely on pitting them against each other. While one becomes the damsel in distress, the other is the vamp. But we also have had movies where, even though the film wasn't based on it, the story is furthered by strong yet subliminal female friendships. Here's listing some.

In this article
Movie 1

'Fashion': When competitors turn into confidantes

Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Mugdha Godse in the lead, tried to show the underbelly of the fashion industry. Chopra and Ranaut's characters are competitors initially, but after Ranaut's character has a breakdown, it is Chopra who takes her in as an amend to her previous bad behavior. Godse also is the one who guides Chopra in her initial days selflessly.

Movie 2

'Lajja': Women fighting the patriarchal society and supporting each other

This social drama by Rajkumar Santoshi boasted of an all-female ensemble, with men only in supporting or negative roles. Vaidehi (Manisha Koirala), running from her evil spouse, encounters many of her counterparts suffering due to patriarchy. She forges a bond with all of them, and we see how these women fight the oppression. Among all, her friendship with Janki (Madhuri Dixit) remains the highlight.

Movie 3

'Tanu Weds Manu': Two unlikely friends having each other's back

When friends become your family, you get Tanu and Payel. Played by Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker, respectively, in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, they give each other life lessons and have each other's back, while having fun throughout. The camaraderie is enviable and very unlikely since their on-screen personas are poles apart. This is ironic, given their regular Twitter battles in real life!

Movie 4

'Life in a Metro': Story of intermingled lives and camaraderie

The 2007 Anurag Basu-directorial had many female characters played by Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, and Nafisa Ali. Their lives are intermingled with each other, but what's common is them being there for one another. Be it Kangana giving Konkona's character a makeover, or both Konkona and Shilpa encouraging Nafisa's character to follow her heart, these females support each other all through.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Nail Bomber: Manhunt' review: Disturbing, suspenseful documentary about far-right terrorism

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Entertainment News

'Nail Bomber: Manhunt' review: Disturbing, suspenseful documentary about far-right terrorism

Entertainment

Rituparno Ghosh's death anniversary: Remembering the rock for queer community

Entertainment

'Ek Mini Katha' review: Great comedic plot that stays under-utilized

Entertainment

'The Family Man-2': Amazon Prime demands Samantha to be tight-lipped?

Entertainment

Did not pose as frontline worker for vaccination: Meera Chopra

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Bollywood is fixated with fair-skinned people, says Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment

COVID-19 crisis: Six Bollywood celebrities who are doing their bit

Entertainment

Bollywood's 'thekedars' KJo, Aditya Chopra in hiding, says 'Thalaivi' Kangana

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attack against Diljit and Priyanka

Entertainment
Trending Topics