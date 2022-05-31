Entertainment

Bollywood singer KK, 53, no more

Bollywood singer KK, 53, no more

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 31, 2022, 11:55 pm 1 min read

Renowned singer KK no more!

Noted Bollywood singer KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away at the age of 53 on Tuesday. He was reportedly performing at a concert at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata just before his sudden demise. Known for his melodious voice and unforgettable tunes, this news has undoubtedly left behind a pall of gloom. May his soul rest in peace. (This is a developing story.)

Details He reportedly suffered massive heart attack

While some local reports suggested he fell ill during his performance, other reports said he was taken to a hospital upon coming back to his hotel after the performance. According to a Times of India report, the Zara Sa crooner suffered a massive heart attack, which led to his untimely demise. Numerous fans and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss.

Twitter Post Netizens, singers were left in shock

I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022