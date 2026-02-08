Boney Kapoor to produce Hindi remake of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil'
Producer Boney Kapoor has snapped up the remake rights to Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), a political satire starring Jiiva that's been getting a lot of buzz since its January 2026 release.
Kapoor decided to go for it after watching the film earlier this year at a local theater while attending the Celebrity Cricket League in Coimbatore and was especially taken by the film's sharp humor and standout performances.
Meanwhile, here's more about the original film
Set in a lively village, TTT follows one panchayat leader through a single, eventful day packed with local politics and clever satire.
The film is known for its witty writing, vibrant cinematography from Bablu Aju, and music by Vishnu Vijay.
If you missed it in theaters, no worries—Netflix is dropping TTT on February 12, 2026.