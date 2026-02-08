Boney Kapoor to produce Hindi remake of 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' Entertainment Feb 08, 2026

Producer Boney Kapoor has snapped up the remake rights to Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (TTT), a political satire starring Jiiva that's been getting a lot of buzz since its January 2026 release.

Kapoor decided to go for it after watching the film earlier this year at a local theater while attending the Celebrity Cricket League in Coimbatore and was especially taken by the film's sharp humor and standout performances.