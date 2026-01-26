'Border 2' box office: Sunny-Diljit-Ahan's film crosses ₹100cr mark
Border 2, the action-packed sequel to the 1997 classic, follows the India-Pakistan war of 1971.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and more, it hit theaters on January 23 and quickly won over audiences with its intense story and big performances.
In numbers:
The movie kicked off strong with ₹30 crore on day one and kept climbing—₹36.5 crore on day two (up by 21%), then an impressive ₹54.5 crore on day three (a massive 49% jump).
By Republic Day, it had crossed ₹121 crore net in India (₹142+ crore gross) and pulled in up to ₹167 crore worldwide.
It's now the first Hindi film of 2026 to cross the ₹100 crore mark—beating out Jaat's lifetime earnings.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy war dramas or just want to catch big names like Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh in action, Border 2 is worth a shot.
With tons of buzz from viewers and a strong word-of-mouth push, it looks set for a long run—so grab your popcorn if you haven't seen it yet!