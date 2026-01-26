'Border 2' box office: Sunny-Diljit-Ahan's film crosses ₹100cr mark

In numbers:

The movie kicked off strong with ₹30 crore on day one and kept climbing—₹36.5 crore on day two (up by 21%), then an impressive ₹54.5 crore on day three (a massive 49% jump).

By Republic Day, it had crossed ₹121 crore net in India (₹142+ crore gross) and pulled in up to ₹167 crore worldwide.

It's now the first Hindi film of 2026 to cross the ₹100 crore mark—beating out Jaat's lifetime earnings.