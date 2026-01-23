'Border 2' hits theaters: What you need to know
Border 2, which pays tribute to JP Dutta's 1997 Border legacy, was released as this year's Republic Day offering.
Directed by Anurag Singh, it brings back Sunny Deol as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler and dives into the intense events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war across three fronts.
Packed with familiar faces (and some new ones)
This time, you'll see Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, plus Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty among the film's leads, alongside Mona Singh as Simi Kaler.
The film honors real-life heroes and highlights what soldiers went through during a turning point in Indian history.
A heartfelt nod to the original
In a moving tribute, Border 2 uses AI to bring back Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty, and Sudesh Berry for a special gurudwara scene—reminding fans of the emotional legacy that made the original so memorable.