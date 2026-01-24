'Border 2' kicks off with a massive ₹30cr opening in India
Entertainment
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 film, just dropped and is already making waves.
Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie pulled in about ₹30 crore on its first day—outperforming expectations and landing among Bollywood's biggest openers.
Outshines 'Dhurandhar' & sets up a strong weekend
With this opening, Border 2 edged past Dhurandhar's debut numbers and grabbed the 28th spot among top Bollywood launches.
The film drew big crowds in North India's cities and single screens—night shows even hit nearly 50% occupancy.
Thanks to high advance bookings (₹17 crore), it looks set for a packed opening weekend.