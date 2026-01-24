'Border 2' kicks off with a massive ₹30cr opening in India Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 film, just dropped and is already making waves.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the movie pulled in about ₹30 crore on its first day—outperforming expectations and landing among Bollywood's biggest openers.