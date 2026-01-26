'Border 2' races past ₹128cr at the box office in just 4 days
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic war drama Border, is off to a blazing start.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh, this patriotic film brings together action and emotion for a new generation.
In numbers:
The movie opened with ₹30 crore on Friday, jumped to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday (up 21%), then soared to ₹54.5 crore on Sunday (up nearly 50%).
By Monday afternoon, it added further collections, taking its total haul to an impressive four-day figure.
Why everyone's talking about it
Border 2 crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend—outperforming Dhurandhar's opening weekend total of ₹103 crore.
Released with about 15,800 shows nationwide and heading into Republic Day week, it looks set for an even bigger run.
If you're into high-energy war dramas or just want something big-screen-worthy with friends this holiday season, this one's hard to miss!