'Border 2' races past ₹128cr at the box office in just 4 days

The movie opened with ₹30 crore on Friday, jumped to ₹36.5 crore on Saturday (up 21%), then soared to ₹54.5 crore on Sunday (up nearly 50%). By Monday afternoon, it added further collections, taking its total haul to an impressive four-day figure.

Why everyone's talking about it

Border 2 crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend—outperforming Dhurandhar's opening weekend total of ₹103 crore.

Released with about 15,800 shows nationwide and heading into Republic Day week, it looks set for an even bigger run.

If you're into high-energy war dramas or just want something big-screen-worthy with friends this holiday season, this one's hard to miss!