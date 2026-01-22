'Border 2' storms in with massive advance bookings
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama, is all set for its January 23 release and has already made waves.
Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta, this military action film brings together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa for a star-studded cast.
In numbers:
The hype is real—over 1.1 lakh tickets were snapped up within just two days of advance booking, pulling in ₹3.7 crore (₹7 crore including blocked seats) by January 21.
BookMyShow clocked ticket sales at an impressive rate of 41 per minute on day three—a solid jump of 36% from the previous day.
How does it stack up?
Border 2's early sales have outdone recent releases like Jaat and Dhurandhar but are still behind Gadar 2's record-breaking pre-release numbers.
With Republic Day around the corner, expect even bigger crowds—this one could be the first big Hindi blockbuster of 2026.
If you're into action-packed patriotic dramas or loved the original Border, this might be your weekend watch!