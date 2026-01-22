'Border 2' storms in with massive advance bookings

The hype is real—over 1.1 lakh tickets were snapped up within just two days of advance booking, pulling in ₹3.7 crore (₹7 crore including blocked seats) by January 21. BookMyShow clocked ticket sales at an impressive rate of 41 per minute on day three—a solid jump of 36% from the previous day.

How does it stack up?

Border 2's early sales have outdone recent releases like Jaat and Dhurandhar but are still behind Gadar 2's record-breaking pre-release numbers.

With Republic Day around the corner, expect even bigger crowds—this one could be the first big Hindi blockbuster of 2026.

If you're into action-packed patriotic dramas or loved the original Border, this might be your weekend watch!