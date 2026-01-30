'Border 2' storms the box office with ₹308.5cr worldwide
Border 2, the sequel to the classic 1997 war drama, is making waves at the box office.
Released on January 23 and directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Mona Singh.
The film brings together action and emotion as it revisits themes of patriotism for a new generation.
In numbers:
The movie pulled in a massive ₹224.25 crore in India and ₹308.5 crore globally within its first week.
Day-wise collections were strong—₹30 crore on opening day, jumping to ₹54.5 crore by Day 3 before settling at ₹11.25 crore on Day 7.
Border 2 even outperformed recent hits like Fighter and Sky Force.
New milestones for the cast
This release became Diljit Dosanjh's highest-grossing film ever (₹313.55 crore worldwide), beating his previous record with Good Newwz. It's also a career best for Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.
With no big releases until March 19's Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 looks set to keep its winning streak going!