'Border 2' storms the box office with ₹308.5cr worldwide Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Border 2, the sequel to the classic 1997 war drama, is making waves at the box office.

Released on January 23 and directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, and Mona Singh.

The film brings together action and emotion as it revisits themes of patriotism for a new generation.