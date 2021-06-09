Home / News / Entertainment News / I am bored of playing white characters: Kirti Kulhari
I am bored of playing white characters: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari is known for her work in 'Four More Shots Please!'

From playing a lawyer who is a single mother in Four More Shots Please! to a survivor of abuse in Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, actor Kirti Kulhari says she wants to tap into the varying degrees of complexity through her on-screen characters. "I want to play characters as complex as possible. I am bored of playing white characters," Kirti said.

I want to play dark and grey characters: Kirti

The 36-year-old-actor, however, is not adverse to taking up a white character provided it is written well. "I want to play dark, grey characters. But if a script comes up where a white character is written with a lot of depth and layers, I would like that too," Kirti said. The actor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Shaadisthan.

'Shaadisthan' is the story of four musicians and a couple

In Shaadisthan, Kirti plays a singer named Sasha, whom she describes as a tigress when it comes to taking charge of her life. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Shaadisthan follows the journey of four young free-spirited musicians, a small-town couple and their young daughter in a camper van, traveling from Mumbai to a small town in Rajasthan.

"To me, Sasha represents freedom, which is misunderstood by many. When you say freedom, it means choosing your own life and how you want to live it, and who you want to be. Sasha doesn't seek validation for anything in her life," Kirti said.

Anjana and Sasha are similar yet different: Kirti

Asked if Sasha was an extension of her Four More Shots Please! character Anjana Menon, Kirti said both women are empowered and unapologetic but they are very different. "Anjana is in the process of finding herself. She comes from a place of being emotionally carried away, while Sasha has found herself, she is not operating from a space of ego," Kirti said.

'Shaadisthan' will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from June 11

The actor, who is set to play a doctor in the upcoming web series Human, said she wants to keep reinventing herself. "I want to tell a story or play a character that will make a difference. Being an actor, this is my way of making a difference to the world," Kirti added. Shaadisthan will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP from Friday.

