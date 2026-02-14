Box office: Abrid Shine's 'Spa' makes ₹4L on debut

Set entirely inside a spa, the movie dives into the lives of therapists as they deal with their clients' fantasies, questions around consent, and emotional baggage—all across different social backgrounds. This marks Shine's return after Mahaveeryar.

How did viewers receive it?

Reviews are mixed: some viewers liked its bold satire on social hypocrisy but felt the ending was weak (one called it "sloppy").

Others enjoyed the humor and mockumentary vibe—especially how it pokes fun at pleasure stigma.