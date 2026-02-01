Box office: 'Border 2' crosses ₹250 crore net in India
Border 2, the sequel to the iconic 1997 war film, is making waves this year.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh, the movie brings together action and emotion against a backdrop of real military locations.
Since its January 23 release, it's been winning hearts with its powerful cast and big-screen scale.
'Border 2' beats 'War 2,' 'Singham Again's lifetime collections
The film just crossed ₹250 crore net at the Indian box office and hit a massive over ₹327 crore worldwide gross.
On Day 9 alone it saw a huge jump—earning ₹17.75-₹20.17 crore (up 61% from the second Friday).
With an Indian total now at ₹277.67 crore net (and over ₹327 crore gross), Border 2 has already beaten the lifetime collections of War 2 and Singham Again.
If you haven't watched it yet, catch it in theaters!
Despite competition from other releases like Mardaani 3, Border 2 is holding strong thanks to positive word-of-mouth.
Reviewers are loving its emotional depth and standout performances—praising its cast.
If you're into high-stakes war dramas with plenty of heart (and some serious star power), this one might be worth your weekend plans!