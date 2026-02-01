Box office: 'Border 2' crosses ₹250 crore net in India

'Border 2' beats 'War 2,' 'Singham Again's lifetime collections

The film just crossed ₹250 crore net at the Indian box office and hit a massive over ₹327 crore worldwide gross.

On Day 9 alone it saw a huge jump—earning ₹17.75-₹20.17 crore (up 61% from the second Friday).

With an Indian total now at ₹277.67 crore net (and over ₹327 crore gross), Border 2 has already beaten the lifetime collections of War 2 and Singham Again.