Box office: 'Border 2' sees steep drop in collections
"Border 2" is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh, following soldiers during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.
Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, it's a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 film "Border."
Despite its star power and big start, the movie has hit a rough patch at the box office.
'Border 2' marches toward ₹450 crore mark
On its 18th day (Feb 9), "Border 2" earned just ₹1.85 crore net—a steep 74% drop from the previous day's take.
Still, its total haul is impressive: ₹311.60 crore India net and ₹426 crore worldwide.
The first week saw strong earnings of ₹224.25 crore, but collections slowed to ₹70.15 crore in week two.
Film has lost a lot of shows across major cities
The film has lost a lot of shows across major cities—Delhi NCR dropped from over 1,200 shows to just over 600; Mumbai and Ahmedabad also saw show counts cut by more than half.
Hindi occupancy is now at just over 7%, showing that audience interest has cooled off quite a bit.
Is it worth your time?
If you're into war dramas or enjoyed the original "Border," this sequel might still be worth your time for its action and cast lineup—even if it isn't setting new records anymore.