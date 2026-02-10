Box office: 'Border 2' sees steep drop in collections

"Border 2" is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh, following soldiers during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, it's a spiritual sequel to the iconic 1997 film "Border." Despite its star power and big start, the movie has hit a rough patch at the box office.

'Border 2' marches toward ₹450 crore mark On its 18th day (Feb 9), "Border 2" earned just ₹1.85 crore net—a steep 74% drop from the previous day's take.

Still, its total haul is impressive: ₹311.60 crore India net and ₹426 crore worldwide.

The first week saw strong earnings of ₹224.25 crore, but collections slowed to ₹70.15 crore in week two.

Film has lost a lot of shows across major cities The film has lost a lot of shows across major cities—Delhi NCR dropped from over 1,200 shows to just over 600; Mumbai and Ahmedabad also saw show counts cut by more than half.

Hindi occupancy is now at just over 7%, showing that audience interest has cooled off quite a bit.