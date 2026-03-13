Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' races past 'Stree 2'

The movie crossed ₹50 crore in worldwide pre-sales for its opening weekend, outpacing Stree 2's previews in just 24 hours and surpassing the original Dhurandhar's opening-weekend/preview numbers. North America contributed strong advance sales (reported in the low millions of USD). Paid previews start the evening of March 18 with extra shows added thanks to huge demand. In India, it grossed over ₹21 crore for March 18 previews.

Why you should watch the movie

If you're into slick action thrillers and big ensemble casts, or just want to see what all the hype is about, this one looks hard to miss.

With record-breaking buzz and Ranveer back as a fan-favorite spy, it might be your next movie night pick.