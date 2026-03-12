Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' tickets go for ₹3,100
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already making waves before release, generating huge advance bookings and strong paid-preview earnings (reported at around ₹21.64 crore from previews and over four lakh tickets sold).
Shows kick off March 18, with ticket prices in Mumbai ranging from a student-friendly ₹150 to a jaw-dropping ₹3,100 for premium seats.
Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring stars like Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, the film has everyone buzzing.
Where to watch 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2 drops in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Paid previews are on March 18; in Mumbai the earliest paid preview is scheduled for 4:45pm the official theatrical release is set for March 19.
Ticket prices and advance bookings
Depending on where you book in Mumbai, tickets can cost as little as ₹150 or shoot up past ₹3,000 at luxury cinemas.
Despite those high-end prices, advance bookings are moving fast and many preview tickets have been snapped up.
Hype ahead of release
The film has already sold over four lakh preview tickets across India and earned about ₹21.64 crore from paid previews nationwide (₹26.75 crore including blocked seats).
In Mumbai alone it's pulled about ₹3.8 crore, so yeah, hype levels are real!