Box office buzz: 'Dhurandhar 2' tickets go for ₹3,100 Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already making waves before release, generating huge advance bookings and strong paid-preview earnings (reported at around ₹21.64 crore from previews and over four lakh tickets sold).

Shows kick off March 18, with ticket prices in Mumbai ranging from a student-friendly ₹150 to a jaw-dropping ₹3,100 for premium seats.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring stars like Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, the film has everyone buzzing.