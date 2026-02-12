Box office buzz: Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj's 'O'Romeo' set for ₹6cr opening
Shahid Kapoor's new film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is set to release in February 2026.
The movie is already making waves—box-office trackers predict an opening-day gross of around ₹2 crore.
'O'Romeo' likely to become 3rd-biggest Bollywood opener of 2026
O'Romeo is expected to open strong, with first-day collections likely around ₹6 crore.
That would make it the third biggest Bollywood opener of the year after Border 2 and Ikkis.
With standard ticket prices and not much competition on release day, more fans are likely to show up.
Plot, cast, and crew of 'O'Romeo'
This marks the fourth time Bhardwaj and Kapoor are teaming up after hits like Kaminey and Haider.
O'Romeo adapts Mafia Queens of Mumbai, featuring Kapoor as a gangster tangled in a love story set in the underworld.
The cast is stacked too: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia—and even a special appearance by Vikrant Massey.