Box office collection: 'Aashakal Aayiram' earns over ₹2 crore
Entertainment
Malayalam film "Aashakal Aayiram," starring Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, has made ₹2.32 crore worldwide in just four days.
The movie's domestic earnings stand at ₹2.09 crore, showing a solid and consistent run so far.
Story of the film and audience's response
The film is winning hearts for its honest take on family life, especially the father-son dynamic.
Audiences have highlighted Jayaram's warm performance and Kalidas's lively energy as big strengths.
With its relatable mix of comedy and drama set in a middle-class world, "Aashakal Aayiram" is also getting lots of love on social media—and it has been trending.