Box office collection: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain,' 'Vadh 2' flop

Both films had similar occupancy levels throughout the day

"Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain," inspired by the hit sitcom, saw slightly better turnout for night shows but still low overall occupancy.

"Vadh 2," featuring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in a suspenseful lead, had its best numbers at night too but couldn't pull in larger audiences.

Despite familiar faces and unique stories, both movies are off to a pretty quiet start in theaters.