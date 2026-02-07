Box office collection: 'Border 2' crosses ₹300 crore in India
Border 2 is a big-budget war drama directed by Anurag Singh, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh.
Released on January 23, it's quickly become a fan favorite for its patriotic vibe and ensemble cast.
'Border 2' marches toward ₹500 crore worldwide
The film has pulled in nearly ₹300 crore nett in India (₹299.47 crore by Day 16) and a massive ₹438.55 crore worldwide.
Its first week was huge with ₹224.25 crore nett in India alone, though collections dropped to ₹70.15 crore in the second week.
Overseas earnings stand at about ₹55 crore.
Watch it for Deol's performance and Dhawan's action sequences
If you're into high-energy war dramas or just want to see Sunny Deol back in action with a solid supporting cast, Border 2 is worth checking out—especially since it's now one of the top-grossing Indian films ever!