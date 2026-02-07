Box office collection: 'Border 2' crosses ₹300 crore in India

'Border 2' marches toward ₹500 crore worldwide

The film has pulled in nearly ₹300 crore nett in India (₹299.47 crore by Day 16) and a massive ₹438.55 crore worldwide.

Its first week was huge with ₹224.25 crore nett in India alone, though collections dropped to ₹70.15 crore in the second week.

Overseas earnings stand at about ₹55 crore.