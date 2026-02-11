Box office collection: 'Border 2' crosses ₹400 crore globally
Border 2, a war drama directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa, tells the story of India's response to Pakistan's Operation Changez Khan in 1971.
Released on January 23 and co-produced by Nidhi Dutta and JP Dutta (who made the original Border), the film brings together action, history, and big names for a fresh take on a classic moment.
'Border 2' marches on!
The film has pulled in ₹314.25 crore in India after just 19 days—₹224.25 crore of that came in week one alone!
Republic Day was its biggest single day at ₹59 crore. The second week added another ₹70.15 crore, and reports vary for day 19, with figures ranging from ₹2.50 crore to ₹2.84 crore.
Worldwide gross stands at an impressive ₹430 crore.
Interesting fact
This is Varun Dhawan's first movie to cross the ₹300 crore mark domestically.
If you're into high-energy war stories with real-life stakes (and want to see some record-breaking box office action), Border 2 is definitely making waves right now!