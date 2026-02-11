Box office collection: 'Border 2' crosses ₹400 crore globally

'Border 2' marches on!

The film has pulled in ₹314.25 crore in India after just 19 days—₹224.25 crore of that came in week one alone!

Republic Day was its biggest single day at ₹59 crore. The second week added another ₹70.15 crore, and reports vary for day 19, with figures ranging from ₹2.50 crore to ₹2.84 crore.

Worldwide gross stands at an impressive ₹430 crore.