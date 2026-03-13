Box office collection: Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' flops in India Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

120 Bahadur is a Hindi war biopic directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, with Farhan Akhtar playing Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

Released on November 21, 2025, the film tells the story of bravery on the battlefield but hasn't found much success in theaters.

Despite some positive buzz for its emotional scenes and action, it's managed to earn just ₹17.97 crore in India, only about 20-22% of its hefty ₹80-90 crore budget.