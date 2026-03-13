Box office collection: Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' flops in India
120 Bahadur is a Hindi war biopic directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, with Farhan Akhtar playing Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.
Released on November 21, 2025, the film tells the story of bravery on the battlefield but hasn't found much success in theaters.
Despite some positive buzz for its emotional scenes and action, it's managed to earn just ₹17.97 crore in India, only about 20-22% of its hefty ₹80-90 crore budget.
'120 Bahadur' earned ₹10.1 crore net in India over weekend
The movie's opening day was slow at ₹2.25 crore, though day two collections rose by roughly 70% (to about ₹3.85-4.00 crore), according to industry estimates.
Its opening weekend wrapped up at ₹10.1 crore net in India.
Globally, 120 Bahadur has made ₹23.20 crore (including ₹2 crore from overseas), which is still far from breaking even.
OTT update
After a tough run in cinemas, 120 Bahadur dropped on Prime Video on January 16, 2026, so if you're curious about this underdog war story or want to catch Farhan Akhtar in uniform, you can stream it anytime.