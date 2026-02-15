Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' earns ₹1.75 crore on V-Day

Film is on track to hit ₹50 crore mark

The film stands out for its gripping story and Mukerji's powerful role as a fearless cop.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YRF, Mardaani 3 is setting new standards for female-led Hindi movies.

With solid earnings in its first week and more expected over the coming weekends, it looks set to hit nearly ₹50 crore—making it a box office success.