Box office collection: 'Mardaani 3' earns ₹1.75 crore on V-Day
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is still going strong, pulling in ₹1.75 crore on Valentine's Day and pushing its total to ₹42.25 crore.
Even with new films like O'Romeo and Tu Yaa Main in theaters, and holdover Border 2, this action thriller is holding its ground and connecting with fans.
Film is on track to hit ₹50 crore mark
The film stands out for its gripping story and Mukerji's powerful role as a fearless cop.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by YRF, Mardaani 3 is setting new standards for female-led Hindi movies.
With solid earnings in its first week and more expected over the coming weekends, it looks set to hit nearly ₹50 crore—making it a box office success.