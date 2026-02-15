Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' slows down, minting ₹27.1 crore

'O'Romeo' did better than several recent Bollywood releases

Even with the slowdown, O'Romeo did better than several recent Bollywood releases and marks Vishal Bhardwaj's return to crime-romance, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.

On February 15, overall Hindi occupancy was just 16.88%, and evening shows were hit especially hard—trade analysts believe external factors, including a widely followed India vs Pakistan cricket fixture, may have impacted evening audiences.