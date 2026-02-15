Box office collection: 'O'Romeo' slows down, minting ₹27.1 crore
Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo kicked off with big numbers over Valentine's, but by Day 3, collections dropped to ₹5.95 crore, bringing the total to ₹27.1 crore.
The film rode the Valentine's wave for its first two days but couldn't keep up momentum on Sunday.
'O'Romeo' did better than several recent Bollywood releases
Even with the slowdown, O'Romeo did better than several recent Bollywood releases and marks Vishal Bhardwaj's return to crime-romance, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey.
On February 15, overall Hindi occupancy was just 16.88%, and evening shows were hit especially hard—trade analysts believe external factors, including a widely followed India vs Pakistan cricket fixture, may have impacted evening audiences.