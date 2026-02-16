Box office collection: 'Tu Yaa Main' barely registers
Bejoy Nambiar's new Hindi thriller Tu Yaa Main isn't getting much love at the theaters since its February 13 release.
After a modest opening of ₹0.6 crore, earnings peaked at ₹1.45 crore on Saturday but quickly dropped again, reaching just ₹0.18 crore by Monday (February 16).
The four-day total stands at about ₹3.03 crore—definitely not what the makers hoped for.
Story of the film and critical reception
Starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main is a survival-romance where social media creators end up trapped with a crocodile—pretty wild, right?
While critics liked the performances and visuals, many felt the pacing was off.
Audience turnout has been super low (only 6.91% occupancy on Monday), even though big names like Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar had nice things to say about it.
For now, it looks like word-of-mouth will need to work some magic if this film wants to turn things around.