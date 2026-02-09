Box office collection: 'Vadh 2' earns more than 'Vadh'

The film pulled in ₹0.50cr on Day 1, then doubled up with ₹1cr each on Saturday and Sunday—reaching ₹2.5cr in just three days. That's already more than the first film made overall! Even with big releases around, Vadh 2 is holding steady thanks to good word-of-mouth.

OTT details inside

Netflix has picked up Vadh 2 for streaming after its theater run—so if you miss it on the big screen, you can catch it online after six weeks of theatrical release.

If you're into films with strong performances or want to see some top-notch acting from Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, this one might be worth your time!